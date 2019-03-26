KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Officials say a Montana man who was convicted of creating a sexually explicit video of a minor has been sentenced to the minimum mandatory 15 years in prison.

The Daily Inter Lake reported on Tuesday that U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme says 44-year-old Allen Duane Turman, of Kalispell, also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $3,000 restitution.

Turman pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in November.

Prosecution evidence showed that in October 2017, a law enforcement officer received a call about a thumb drive that belonged to Turman. A forensic analysis of the device showed it contained a sexually explicit video of a girl who was under the age of 18. By looking at other files on the thumb drive, law enforcement determined Turman had created the video.

___

Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.