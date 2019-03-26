NFL

PHOENIX (AP) - As part of the celebration of its 100th season, the NFL will break from tradition and feature the Packers vs. the Bears in its season opener Sept. 5.

Usually, the Super Bowl champion is the home team for the prime-time opener, but the league wants to salute historic rivalries in 2019. None fits better than Chicago-Green Bay. The teams have met 198 times since 1921, when the Bears were the Chicago Staleys. Green Bay leads the series 97-95-6, including the clubs splitting two postseason games.

Staging the Thursday night game at Chicago’s Soldier Field - even if it is a modernized version of the stadium - adds to the theme.

BASEBALL

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - The Baltimore Orioles put scheduled opening-day starter Alex Cobb on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin.

He likely will be replaced by Andrew Cashner for Thursday’s game at the New York Yankees. Cobb’s last spring training was cut short after one inning Saturday because of the groin.

Baltimore also placed catcher Austin Wynns on the 10-day IL on Monday because of a left oblique strain.

COURTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Michael Avenatti, the attorney best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was arrested Monday on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike and embezzled a client’s money to pay his own expenses.

Avenatti, 48, was charged with extortion and bank and wire fraud in separate cases in New York and California. He was arrested in New York.

The U.S. attorney in New York, Geoffrey S. Berman, said Avenatti engaged in “a shakedown.”

BOSTON (AP) - Athletic coaches charged in a sweeping college admissions scam pleaded not guilty Monday to taking bribes from wealthy parents in exchange for helping students get into elite universities such as Georgetown.

They appeared in Boston’s federal court nearly two weeks after they were arrested in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scheme ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department , which also ensnared prominent parents like actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Authorities say the coaches were paid tens of thousands of dollars to help falsify student’s athletic credentials and get them admitted as recruits for sports they didn’t play.

They include longtime tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who’s accused of getting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as recruits to Georgetown, as well as former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, Wake Forest University women’s volleyball coach William Ferguson and former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says it won’t referee a dispute between Nike and a photographer who took a famous image of basketball great Michael Jordan.

The high court declined Monday to hear the copyright case brought by photographer Jacobus Rentmeester.

Rentmeester took a famous photograph of Jordan for Life magazine in 1984. It shows Jordan holding a basketball and leaping toward a basketball hoop. Nike later commissioned a new image that is inspired by Rentmeester’s photo. The logo for Nike’s Air Jordan shoes, called the “Jumpman Logo,” is based off Nike’s photo.

Rentmeester sued Nike in 2015 saying it had violated copyright law. The Supreme Court’s decision not to take the case means lower court rulings against Rentmeester will stand.

NHL

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump welcomed the reigning NHL champion Washington Capitals to the Oval Office at the White House on Monday to congratulate them for winning the Stanley Cup in June.

Trump said it was an honor to have the team there because he’s a hockey fan and a Capitals fan. The president called the Capitals “winners” and said there’s “an awfully good chance” they’ll win again this season.

Players, coaches and staff members took a private tour of the White House and met with Trump in what was a last chance to be around hockey’s sacred trophy as defending champions.

Two players on the current roster, Canadians Braden Holtby and Brett Connolly, and Devante Smith-Pelly, who is in the minors, said they would not attend.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner plans further tests to determine the cause of Georgia Tech defensive lineman Brandon Adams’ death.

The 21-year-old Adams died Saturday . An autopsy was performed Monday.

Officer Stephanie Brown, an Atlanta Police spokeswoman, says the GBI’s medical examiner’s office needs more lab tests, including toxicology results, to determine the “cause and manner” of Adams’ death. Brown says in a statement to The Associated Press that police investigators are working with the GBI.

Georgia Tech says its seniors and team captains have decided to start spring practice as scheduled on Tuesday.

NCAA

Missouri submitted its appeals brief to the NCAA on Monday, taking the next step in attempting to limit or overturn what it believes are overly harsh sanctions in the case of a rogue former tutor.

The school argued in the 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 are contrary to NCAA precedent, were not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations, and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.

The NCAA’s committee on infractions now has 30 days to respond to the appeal. Then, an in-person date will be set for the school to appear before the NCAA’s appeals committee.

An investigation of a former tutor found instances of academic misconduct, and the NCAA banned the football, baseball and softball teams from the postseason for a year. The athletic department also was placed on probation along with numerous other restrictions.

SOCCER

LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo is optimistic he will recover quickly from a right leg injury that limited him to playing half an hour in Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Serbia in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship on Monday.

Ronaldo pulled up hurt while sprinting to try to reach a long pass, and limped off at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon.

Team doctors said Ronaldo will undergo tests, but the star forward said he was not too concerned about his injury.

OBITUARY

NEW YORK (AP) - Cal Ramsey, who starred at NYU in the 1950s and went on to play and broadcast for the New York Knicks, died Monday. He was 81.

The Knicks said he died of cardiac arrest at The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center in Manhattan.

After his playing career, Ramsey worked for the organization as a color analyst and later in community relations. He served as a Knicks ambassador for the last 28 years and also had remained on NYU’s basketball staff since 1983.

MOSCOW (AP) - Lina Cheryazova, the first woman to win an Olympic aerials skiing gold medal, has died. She was 50.

Officials in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, where Cheryazova was living for the last two decades, said she died “following a lengthy illness,” without giving further details.

Competing for newly independent Uzbekistan, Cheryazova won gold when aerials skiing became an official Olympic event - it had earlier been a demonstration sport - in 1994 in Lillehammer.

