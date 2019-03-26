Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Tuesday Attorney General Willliam P. Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia and the Trump campaign was meant to “frame a message.”

“I do not deeply respect and trust the Barr summary, which was designed to frame the message before the information was available, and he succeeded in creating headlines,” the Connecticut Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day” show.

Mr. Blumenthal joined calls for the entire Mueller report to be released, adding he wanted “to know how close that evidence came to meeting that really high standard of beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The senator also called for the special counsel to testify before Congress about his report.

The four-page summary provided by Mr. Barr on Sunday said Mr. Mueller exonerated President Trump and his campaign from any collusion with Russia but chose to not make a determination on obstruction of justice.

Mr. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the evidence against obstruction of justice is not enough to pursue charges.

Many Democratic senators and representatives have called for the full report to be released to the public, a move Mr. Trump said Monday “wouldn’t bother him at all.”

