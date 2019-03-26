Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and actor Jon Voight are among 10 people whom President Trump intends to nominate to the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees, the White House said Tuesday.

Mr. Huckabee, father of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and the others will be nominated for six-year terms. Mr. Voight, an Oscar winner, is perhaps best known for his roles in “Midnight Cowboy” and “Deliverance.”

Among the others to be nominated are billionaire Kelcy Warren of Texas, chairman of the pipeline company Energy Transfer; author Karen LeFrak of New York, a friend of first lady Melania Trump; businessman Carl Linder III of American Financial Group; and Kelly Roberts of California, a resort executive who was considered by Mr. Trump for an ambassadorship.

