Three college students are charged with setting fire to the dorm room door of a conservative student at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Tulane students Robert Money, 21, and David Shelton, 20, along with 20-year-old Brown University student Naima Okami were arrested late Saturday and charged with aggravated arson, which carries a possible sentence of between six and 20 years in prison.

The trio is accused of setting fire to the dorm room door of 20-year-old Peyton Lofton, who is a member of Young Americans for Liberty (YAL). Mr. Lofton said he believes he was targeted for his political beliefs after his personal information was recently published online — a nefarious practice known as doxing.

“It’s a sad day in America when radical activists are lighting dorm room doors on fire because they disagree with you politically,” Mr. Lofton said in a statement released by Tulane’s YAL chapter. “This only encourages me to continue the battle to reach my classmates with the message of freedom.”

No one was injured in the fire and the door received only minor damage, Tulane spokesman Mike Strecker told local media.

“Tulane University is committed to protecting the safety of all in our community and to protecting free speech on campus,” Mr. Strecker said. “Our campuses are and should remain places where ideas can be expressed free of disruption, intimidation and violence.”

Jackson Arnold, Mr. Lofton’s roommate who was inside the dorm room at the time of the alleged arson, told Fox News that the incident made him “angry” but he didn’t know why it happened.

“I think it was probably a drunk prank,” he told the university’s student newspaper. “I don’t want to rule out the idea that it was politically motivated. Don’t have any proof that it is, don’t have any proof that it isn’t.”

Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA, identified Mr. Lofton as his group’s chapter president at Tulane.

“The violent left is targeting students!” Mr. Kirk said in a tweet Saturday morning.

SICK AND DANGEROUS:



This is Peyton Lofton, our chapter leader for @TPUSA at Tulane



He was recently doxxed by the violent left for being a conservative



Last night his dorm room door was literally SET ON FIRE after he was doxxed



The violent left is targeting students!



RT! pic.twitter.com/wgtVSkZ3ab — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 23, 2019



Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.