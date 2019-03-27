OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Northern California authorities say a 4-year-old boy was seriously hurt when he was shot in the head and two adults have been arrested.

Oakland Police say officers and paramedics responded to an emergency call at about 2 p.m. and rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police spokeswoman Felicia Aisthorpe declined to say how the boy was shot, saying the investigation continues. No identities were released.

