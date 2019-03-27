The man convicted of running over a 32-year-old woman with his vehicle at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 29 federal hate crimes.

James Alex Fields Jr., 21, of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a litany of charges, including one count of a hate crime resulting in death.

Fields admitting to driving his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters opposing the white nationalist rally and that he did so with the intent of killing people.

His actions resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, who was protesting the Aug. 12, 2017, event.

The guilty plea spares Fields the death penalty. He was initially charged with 30 federal hate crimes, including one that carried a possible death sentence.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the most serious charge if Fields pleaded guilty to the other 29. Each of the counts he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of $250,0000, the Justice Department said.

A sentencing date has been set for July.

Fields admitted to driving into the crowd because of the “actual and perceived” race color, national origin and religion of the protesters.

He pleaded guilty to one count of a hate crime act that resulted in death in connection with the attack that killed Heyer. Fields also pleaded guilty to 28 counts of hate crime acts that caused bodily injury.

Each of the counts carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Last year, a Virginia jury found Fields guilty of Heyer’s murder and other state crimes. Prosecutors recommended life in prison, but his sentencing hearing in that case has been pushed back. He will also be sentenced in July for the state charges.

The charges Fields pleaded guilty to Wednesday are at the federal level.

Attorney General William Barr called the crimes “acts of domestic terrorism.”

“In the aftermath of the mass murder in New Zealand earlier this month, we are reminded that a diverse and pluralistic community such as ours can have zero tolerance for violence on the basis of race, religion, or association with people of other races and religions,” Mr. Barr said in a statement.

More than 30 people were injured in the Fields’ car attack. It happened at an event in which hundreds of white nationalists converged on Charlottesville to protest the university’s plan to remove a statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

