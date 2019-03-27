CHICAGO — A conservative Illinois state lawmaker wants the state attorney general to review the circumstances under which criminal charges were dismissed against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

State Rep. David McSweeney, a Republican from the Chicago suburb of Barrington Hills, filed a resolution Wednesday asking Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul to “conduct a full, prompt, and comprehensive examination” of the case.

Cook County prosecutors on Tuesday abruptly dismissed all of the charges but still claim that Smollett lied about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago on Jan. 29.

A spokeswoman for Raoul didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Smollett has maintained that he’s innocent.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.