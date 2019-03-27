President Trump told Russia on Wednesday it needs to stop meddling in Venezuela, as top members of his administration met with Fabiana Rosales, the woman that U.S. officials recognize as first lady.

“We are with you 100 percent,” Mr. Trump told her. “Russia needs to get out.”

Mr. Trump was referring to reports that Russia brought material and personnel to Venezuela, as other nations try to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The South American strongman considers Russia an ally.

Russia’s interference in Venezuela is causing tensions with the U.S. and comes on the heels of a special counsel reports that cleared Mr. Trump’s campaign of colluding with President Vladimir Putin’s henchmen in the 2016 campaign.

The U.S. and 50 other nations recognize Juan Guaido, who invoked constitutional powers to declare himself the interim president, as Venezuela’s rightful leader.

They met with his wife, Ms. Rosales, at the White House.

She said strongman Maduro is trying to break her nation’s morale and that conditions are so poor that children are dying in hospitals.

“The crisis is serious,” she told Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. “I fear for my husband’s life.”

Mr. Pence on Wednesday said Mr. Maduro is a dictator with “no legitimate claim to power.”

“Nicolas Maduro must go,” Mr. Pence said. “Our message is we’re with you and the United States is going to continue to stand with you.”

The vice president called Russia’s interference an “unwelcome provocation.”

“We call on Russia today to cease all support for the Maduro regime and stand with Guaido,” Mr. Pence said. “Stand with nations across this hemisphere and around the world until freedom is restored.”

