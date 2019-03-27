Selected editorials from Oregon newspapers:

_____

The Bend Bulletin, March 26, on Oregon motorists not pumping their own gas:

In almost every other place in the country, people have the freedom to pump their own gas. In Oregon, not so much.

A bill in the Legislature, House Bill 3194, would loosen Oregon’s rules. It would allow self-service at gas stations, as long as it is not at more than 25 percent of the pumps.

The bill should pass, but there must be a good reason why the state of Oregon has been so reluctant to allow people to pump their own. Right? Perhaps Oregonians are less gifted than people in other states. Or maybe Oregonians are more flammable?

We looked it up. Oregon actually has 17 official reasons enshrined in state law to oppose self-serve gas. Here are some highlights:

In Oregon Revised Statutes 480.235, the solons in our Legislature have declared Oregon’s weather to be “uniquely adverse.” The ice in this state is presumably more slippery. The rain is more wet. The sun is shinier. The clouds are cloudier. It can feel like it some days - that’s for sure. But the Legislature has declared the weather here is uniquely adverse, so it must be a bona fide, scrupulously researched fact.

The law explains Oregon’s uniquely adverse weather causes “wet pavement and reduced visibility.” And there is “the increased risk of personal injury resulting from slipping on slick surfaces.”

Somehow, people in other states are able to deal with wet pavement and reduced visibility when pumping their own. Thank you oh wise Legislature, for protecting us.

The state also warns that self-service may lead to exposure to gas fumes, representing a health hazard to customers. We suppose it’s much healthier for attendants to be exposed to gas fumes repeatedly, all the workday long than for customers to get an occasional whiff when they fill up.

There are some other reasons the state lists that do make some sense. For instance, there are other safety issues, though, once again, people in other states manage just fine. Self-service pumps may also cost more to insure and that could be passed on to consumers. Of course, gas stations would not need as many attendants, so that may reduce costs to consumers. It is further undeniable that people who are disabled or elderly could find it difficult to pump their own gas. Surely legislators can put their heads together and come up with a regulation to deal with that. Here’s a hint: full serve.

One last thought about Oregon’s “uniquely adverse” weather: If the weather in Oregon is really so bad, why on earth is the state not including “uniquely adverse” weather warnings in ads luring tourists to Oregon? Somebody tell Visit Bend.

___

Corvallis Gazette-Times, March 25, on high court possibly defusing jury issue:

The U.S. Supreme Court last week said it will consider overturning a criminal conviction by a 10-2 jury vote in Louisiana - potentially a big step toward eliminating the use of nonunanimous verdicts in criminal cases in the only state where they’re currently allowed.

That state would be Oregon. Not even Louisiana allows them anymore; the state’s voters last year approved a constitutional amendment that eliminated split-verdict convictions. (The Louisiana case involves a man, Evangelisto Ramos, who was convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder in the killing of a woman in New Orleans. Ramos is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole; the change in Louisiana’s constitution took effect in January, too late to help Ramos without court action.)

The court will hear Ramos’ case as part of its fall term, with a ruling presumably coming late this year or early next year.

It’s possible that the court’s ruling in the case could render moot any efforts by this session of the Oregon Legislature to eliminate nonunanimous verdicts. It’s also possible that the Legislature could act first, and a couple of bills to that end are pending before the House Judiciary Committee.

But regardless of the path we use - either through legislative action, a vote of the people on a constitutional amendment or via a Supreme Court decision - it’s well past time for Oregon to set aside this shameful relic of its past.

Oregon’s nonunanimous jury practice was born out of prejudice against immigrants and dates back to a Columbia County murder case in 1933 that paved the way for a constitutional amendment allowing juries to decide most felony cases on 10-2 votes. (A conviction for murder or aggravated murder still requires a unanimous verdict.)

Legal scholars (notably, Aliza Kaplan of the Lewis & Clark Law School) have written about the 1933 case, which involved a Jewish suspect, Jake Silverman, on trial for murder. One juror held out against conviction, and the jury eventually reached a compromise guilty verdict on a lesser charge of manslaughter. Silverman got three years in prison.

The backlash was considerable. The Morning Oregonian, for example, railed against the verdict on its editorial pages, in language that was - well, not even borderline racist, but you can be the judge. Consider this excerpt from a November 1933 editorial: “This newspaper’s opinion is that the increased urbanization of American life … and the vast immigration into America from southern and eastern Europe, of people untrained in the jury system, have combined to make the jury of twelve increasingly unwieldy and unsatisfactory.” (To be fair, The Oregonian recently recanted this 1933 editorial position.)

The Legislature, responding to the outcry, voted to place a constitutional amendment on the May 1934 ballot to allow nonunanimous juries. The measure was approved by 58 percent of voters.

Since then, a number of attempts have been made to amend the constitution on this point - including a recent effort by the Oregon District Attorneys Association - but none has gained much traction.

Since the effort requires amending the constitution, it would require a public vote. Rep. Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, has introduced one measure, House Joint Resolution 10, which would refer to voters in 2020 a constitutional amendment to do away with nonunanimous verdicts. She’s also introduced another measure, House Bill 2615, to repeal the statutory authority for nonunanimous verdicts in criminal trials; it’s essentially a holding measure for the 2020 election.

It could be that the Supreme Court will beat Oregon voters to the punch by declaring these nonunanimous verdicts unconstitutional. That would be fine. Even though Oregon residents love to brag about the state’s independence, here’s a case where that independent streak has become not just an embarrassment, but an affront to justice.

___

The Register-Guard, March 25, on leaving single-family housing alone:

Many communities in Oregon face an affordable housing crisis, but doing away with single-family zoning statewide won’t fix the problem. It will make it worse.

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek introduced House Bill 2001 with the best intentions: increasing the supply and diversity of affordable housing in neighborhoods statewide. Cities with more than 10,000 residents and counties with more than 15,000 would have to allow greater density in neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes. Cities with more than 25,000 residents - which includes Eugene and Springfield - would have to allow duplexes, triplexes, townhouses and “cottage clusters.”

Proponents of the measure refer to that denser development as “missing middle” housing because they fill a perceived gap between single-family homes and apartment buildings. The hypothesis is that smaller units packed tightly onto single lots will be cheaper to rent or buy. People who might not be able to afford a single-family home could still find a place to live in a neighborhood.

The problem with a lot of hypotheses is that they wind up incorrect, and Oregon can’t afford to experiment with something so critical.

To start, neighborhoods might not be able to handle denser development, and nothing in the bill requires that infrastructure be in place to support additional housing units. Sewer and water lines large enough to handle a street of single-family homes might not have enough capacity for denser development. Drop some triplexes and garden apartments into the mix, and they could overwhelm those pipes, not to mention parks, streets and schools. Cities and their taxpayers would bear the cost.

Likewise, there’s no requirement for parking at these projects. Supporters of missing middle housing see that as a feature. They don’t want driveways and garages taking up space that could be one more unit. In their dense utopia, everyone takes the bus. In the real world, residents park their cars on neighborhood streets, causing all sorts of conflicts.

The real winners if HB2001 passes will be developers, not people who can’t afford a home. The bill doesn’t require that the new missing middle homes actually be affordable. The type of new construction that would happen under these zoning changes would be compact, modern multi-family buildings that take up entire lots. So long lawns and trees. Meanwhile, neighbors risk declining property values when noise increases, privacy decreases and an absentee landlord doesn’t care.

The end of single-family zoning could even wind up being counterproductive, reducing the supply of affordable housing in many places. Developers looking to make a profit will target older homes for demolition. They will then replace them with nice new apartments and duplexes that maximize their profit. But those older homes are the places most likely to be affordable now.

This is a one-size-fits-all solution to a complex problem. Missing middle housing is in vogue in Oregon because Portland is considering a similar local rule. They call it the Residential Infill Project.

And if it’s good enough for Portland, it’s good enough for Oregon, right? Wrong.

Eugene and other cities need to find creative ways to encourage more affordable housing. Those can’t be some grand scheme hatched in Portland and championed by a House speaker whose district is in that city. As Eugene City Councilor Jennifer Yeh noted in written testimony to lawmakers, “Different communities experience different challenges and have different needs and each community should have the freedom to plan accordingly.”

Eugene’s greatest need isn’t just-right middle housing. It’s greatest deficit is the most affordable housing that costs less than $625 per month. There’s actually a surplus of other housing.

Developers aren’t building the most-affordable housing units in Eugene because there’s not enough incentive. Only two developers have taken advantage of the city’s Multi-Unit Property Tax Exemption (MUPTE), and neither project is close to completion.

If HB 2001 becomes law, the most likely outcome in Eugene will be a spike in demolition permits and a rash of cheap, student housing going up around the University of Oregon.

More must be done, but it must be done thoughtfully. There’s a place for missing middle housing, but probably not in every neighborhood. There’s also a place for single-family housing. If the goal is diverse housing options, which is a good goal, then that should include single-family neighborhoods, mixed-use neighborhoods and high-density neighborhoods with transitions between them. Localities, not the Legislature, are best able to create and manage such zoning plans.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.