Updated: 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

The FBI is reportedly reviewing the stunning decision by Illinois prosecutors to drop all charges against actor Jussie Smollett related to his dubious claims of having been the victim of a hate crime.

According to a report Wednesday evening by ABC News, the federal agency’s actions are not yet a formal investigation, but a “review.”

ABC cited “two law enforcement sources briefed on the matter.”

The “Empire” actor, who initially claimed to have jumped at 2 a.m. on one of the coldest nights of the year by attackers yelling racist and anti-gay slurs and telling him Chicago was “MAGA country,” is reportedly in federal jeopardy on another front despite the decision Tuesday by Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx — a decision roundly denounced by Chicago’s mayor and police chief.

ABC reported Tuesday, citing a law-enforcement official briefed on the matter, that the FBI and Postal Inspection Service will continue their investigation into whether Mr. Smollett used the U.S. Postal Service to send a threatening letter to himself, before the purported attack.

