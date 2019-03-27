The FBI is reportedly reviewing the stunning decision by Illinois prosecutors to drop all charges against actor Jussie Smollett related to his dubious claims of having been the victim of a hate crime.
According to a report Wednesday evening by ABC News, the federal agency’s actions are not yet a formal investigation, but a “review.”
ABC cited “two law enforcement sources briefed on the matter.”
The “Empire” actor, who initially claimed to have jumped at 2 a.m. on one of the coldest nights of the year by attackers yelling racist and anti-gay slurs and telling him Chicago was “MAGA country,” is reportedly in federal jeopardy on another front despite the decision Tuesday by Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx — a decision roundly denounced by Chicago’s mayor and police chief.
ABC reported Tuesday, citing a law-enforcement official briefed on the matter, that the FBI and Postal Inspection Service will continue their investigation into whether Mr. Smollett used the U.S. Postal Service to send a threatening letter to himself, before the purported attack.
