Former FBI Director James Comey defended the Mueller probe as a legitimate investigation and said his firing likely constituted obstruction of justice.

Attorney General William Barr, in a four-page letter summarizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, said there was not enough proof to pursue obstruction charges.

But in an interview with NBC News released Wednesday, Mr. Comey said his immediate reaction upon seeing Mr. Trump explain the firing to NBC’s Lester Holt was “obstruction.”

“I thought that’s potentially obstruction of justice and I hope somebody is gonna look at that,” he said.

NEW: Former FBI Director Comey to @LesterHoltNBC as the Mueller investigation ends:



-“There was smoke and enough smoke to justify investigating. “



-On his firing: “I thought that’s potentially obstruction of justice”



More coming up on @NBCNightlyNews. https://t.co/ig8loIzTTQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 27, 2019

Mr. Holt, in a clip released Wednesday, set up his question by quoting Mr. Trump back in 2017 as having said about the Comey firing, “when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘Y’know this Russia thing, with Trump and Russia, is a made up story.’”

Mr. Comey said that this looks like prima facie evidence of obstruction of justice.

“Again, the president appears to be saying — I don’t know what’s in his head, which is why I can’t reach the conclusion — what he appears to be saying is ‘I got rid of this guy to shut down an investigation that threatened me,’” he said.

Mr. Trump and his campaign were exonerated by the Mueller probe, according to Mr. Barr’s letter, of actually colluding with the Kremlin’s efforts to affect the 2016 presidential election.

“The special counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign,” he wrote.

But Mr. Comey defended the probe anyway in Wednesday’s NBC interview, saying some circumstances looked suspicious and that’s what investigators do.

“There was smoke and enough smoke to justify investigating,” he said.

