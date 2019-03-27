CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for robbing a bank in Manchester.
Court documents say 40-year-old Danien Brousseau, of Manchester, robbed the St. Mary’s Bank in Manchester on April 16, 2018. He was arrested later that night.
Brousseau had pleaded guilty in federal court in Concord in December.
