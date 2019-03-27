SEATTLE (AP) - Police say there are multiple victims in a shooting in Seattle and that one person has been detained.

Seattle Police said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that officers were on the scene in the Lake City neighborhood.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked on Sand Point Way NE at NE 115th Street and at Lake City Way and 125th Street and that people should use alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

