Democrats blasted the proposed cuts to the State Department’s budget during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s first appearance on Capitol Hill to defend President Trump’s FY2020 budget request.

“To call the budget inadequate I think is being very kind because I’m going to just say it’s embarrassing and dangerous,” Rep. Lois Frankel, Florida Democrat, said during the House Appropriations subcommittee on state and foreign operations hearing Wednesday.

In his prepared remarks, Mr. Pompeo defended the proposed budget, and said the $40 billion proposed budget for the State Department and USAID supports the national security strategy and “foreign policy goals.”

The proposed budget “will fully fund State and USAID’s current workforce levels, enabling us to take on emerging policy challenges,” he added.

Analysts say Mr. Trump’s budget for diplomatic and aid programs would represent a 23 percent funding cut, including sharp reductions for U.N. programs and humanitarian assistance. Congress is widely expected to restore many of the proposed cuts.

The secretary highlighted hot-button global topics that will see funding, including countering Russian influence in Europe, support for democracy in Venezuela, and denuclearizing North Korea.

Mr. Pompeo said the budget will “strengthen” visa vetting programs and capabilities to target pathways used by transnational criminal organizations to traffic people, drugs, and weapons to the U.S.

Later Wednesday, the secretary will likely face more sharp questioning before the House Armed Services Committee on the proposed budget.

