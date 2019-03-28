HOMESTEAD, Pa. (AP) - Allegheny County police say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a shooting.
Police say officers found two gunshot victims in a Homestead neighborhood alley Thursday evening. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.
WTAE-TV reports that police took one man out of a home in handcuffs while investigating the scene.
Homestead Police Chief Jeffrey DeSimone says officers followed a blood trail to track down the person of interest.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Authorities have not identified anyone involved.
