KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha police are investigating the death of a toddler.
First responders were called to a residence about 7 p.m. Wednesday where the 2-year-old had become unresponsive.
The Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. An autopsy will be done Thursday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.