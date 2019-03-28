KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha police are investigating the death of a toddler.

First responders were called to a residence about 7 p.m. Wednesday where the 2-year-old had become unresponsive.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. An autopsy will be done Thursday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

