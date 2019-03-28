President Trump said Thursday the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department will review the “outrageous” decision to drop all charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Chicago prosecutors drew backlash Tuesday after they expunged all charges against Mr. Smollett for allegedly faking his own hate crime to help his career, an accusation which he has denied.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the deal “a whitewash of justice.”

“It’s Mr. Smollett who committed this hoax. He’s still saying he’s innocent, still running down the Chicago Police Department. How dare he. How dare he,” he said Tuesday.

