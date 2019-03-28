President Donald Trump’s supporters are taking a victory lap at his first political rally since the end of the Mueller investigation was announced.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is telling a crowd of thousands in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America” is now “out the window.”

And he’s thanking his father’s supporters for sticking with him, saying “it’s not just our vindication, it’s your vindication” too.

The Justice Department announced Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia - but that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on obstruction.

Trump Jr. is also taking repeated shots at Trump antagonist Michael Avenatti, who was arrested this week, saying the lawyer went from “Avenatti 2020 to Avenatti 20-25. Maybe 50.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.