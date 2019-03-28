President Donald Trump is attacking Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California as he speaks to supporters in Michigan, calling the Democratic lawmaker a “little pencil-neck.”

The president is running through a list of grievances as he revels in his attorney general’s summary that Special Counsel Robert Mueller could not establish that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Earlier in the event, his son Donald Trump Jr., issued similar insults incorporating Schiff’s last name.

Trump says the Democratic Party, the “fake news media” and the “deep state” failed to overturn the result of the 2016 election.

He says “many people were badly hurt by this scam, but more importantly our country was hurt.”

