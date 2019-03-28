CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former University of New Hampshire researcher has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing money from federal research grants.
Prosecutors say 47-year-old Jichun Zhang submitted fictitious receipts for nearly $7,000 in expenses on a credit card. The university made payments and obtained reimbursement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which provided the grant.
Zhang was a research associate professor for UNH’s Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space.
He pleaded guilty in December. Prosecutors said he has paid back the money.
