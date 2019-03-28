LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is accused of careless driving and driving under the influence following a five-car pileup in which a woman who stopped to help was killed.
The New Mexico State Police says the 16-year-old was driving a car that crashed, blocking a traffic lane of westbound U.S. 70 near Las Cruces Wednesday evening and leading to the pileup with four other vehicles.
The State Police says 51-year-old Lorenza Nunez stopped at the initial crash scene to provide help and warn oncoming traffic.
Nunez died of the scene of injuries suffered when an SUV, a car and a pickup pulling a horse trailer struck the stopped vehicles.
The State Police says the dark road and no lighting contributed to the crash.
The 16-year—old girl’s identity wasn’t released.
