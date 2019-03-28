ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A Matanuska-Susitna Borough man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a man at a highway pullout.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports 38-year-old Justin Brunsvold of Houston killed 32-year-old Patrick McMullen on Nov. 2, 2017, near Mile 59 Parks Highway.

Brunsvold believed McMullen was having an affair with his estranged wife. Assistant district attorney Kerry Corliss said the homicide also was connected to debts related to drugs and thefts.

Brunsvold pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Defense attorney Wallace Tetlow said the shooting was unintentional. Tetlow said McMullen drew a shotgun and Brunsvold grabbed the weapon and punched McMullen in the face.

He said his client fired the shot out of fear that McMullen was going to react after the punch.

Judge Vanessa White sentenced Brunsvold on Wednesday.

