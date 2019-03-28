South Korean President Moon Jae-In will visit the White House next month to discuss ongoing nuclear talks with North Korea and other matters, the White House announced Thursday.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will welcome the South Korean leader and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, on April 11.

“The alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea remains the linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. “This visit will strengthen this alliance and the friendship between the two countries.”

Mr. Trump walked away from a summit in Vietnam with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un last month without reaching a deal to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

However, Mr. Trump insists the relationship remains strong and that talks will continue.

