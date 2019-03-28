PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Peoria are investigating a shooting by a sergeant after a traffic stop that has left a man wounded.

They say 23-year-old Peoria man is being treated at a hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the suspect’s name will be released when he’s out of the hospital and booked into jail.

The sergeant’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say the sergeant stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The sergeant approached the vehicle and during the encounter, the driver reached for a gun that was in his lap.

Police say the sergeant fired at least one round at the suspect, striking him in the face.

The sergeant was able to take the suspect into custody and summon medical aid.

Detectives on scene recovered the handgun used by the suspect.

