The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday turned aside a push from gun rights advocates to halt the Trump administration’s ban on bump stock-type devices.

The court said an application to delay the ban presented to Justice Sonia Sotomayor was denied, after Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. had declined a separate request earlier in the week.

The ban on the devices, which attach to semiautomatic weapons to mimic the rate of machine-gun fire, took effect on Tuesday. The Trump administration had finalized the ban in December.

Gun rights groups had argued that the Trump administration lacks authority to impose the ban, pointing to conflicting rulings during the Obama and George W. Bush administrations that said the devices weren’t machine guns and thus fell outside the bounds of associated federal regulation.

But several U.S. district courts sided with the Trump administration, which said it took a fresh look at the devices after the October 2017 Las Vegas shooting and determined that the devices do essentially operate as machine guns.

Those rulings prompted gun rights groups to appeal to U.S. circuit courts and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court to try to at least delay the ban until the lower courts issued a final ruling in the cases.

Owners were required to destroy the devices or turn them over to the government before March 26.

A federal appeals court in D.C. did grant a reprieve to the people involved in the case and members of associated groups, including the California-based Firearms Policy Foundation.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also temporarily blocked the government from enforcing the ban against an individual in Utah who had sued.

But those rulings didn’t stop the broader ban from taking effect as scheduled for most of the population.

