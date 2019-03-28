NEW YORK (AP) - Several gang-affiliated suspects are still being sought in the killing of a 21-year-old man who was chased down by a group of 10 men on the streets of Brooklyn and shot.
Police released video on Thursday showing Tyquan Eversley on March 19 running down the block, hiding behind a car and jumping a backyard fence before being gunned down.
Police say one man is in custody and has been charged with murder. Three others have been identified.
