OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on vandalism at the Democratic Party and Chickasaw Nation buildings in Oklahoma City (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

The Chickasaw Nation says its Oklahoma City office has been vandalized with graffiti similar to that found on the building that houses the Oklahoma Democratic Party.

Tribal spokesman Tony Choate says the graffiti was discovered Thursday morning as tribal employees reported for work. Choate says vandals spray-painted derogatory remarks about various groups outside the building.

Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti as well as anti-LGBTQ epithets were found early Thursday outside the Democratic Party headquarters building in Oklahoma City. Choate says the tribe’s offices, located less than one mile north of the Oklahoma State Capitol, were defaced in the same way.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby says the vandalism is out of place for Oklahoma and that it’s important to move past the isolated incident.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the vandalism.

___

12:50 p.m.

Oklahoma Democratic Party officials say the Oklahoma City building that houses its headquarters has been vandalized with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti.

Former Democratic Gov. David Walters said Thursday that vandals spray-painted derogatory remarks about various racial and ethnic groups outside the building. Swastikas were also spray-painted onto the doors. Walters and his wife, Rhonda, own the building, which also houses other tenants.

Anna Langthorn, executive director of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, says she thinks the graffiti, which refers to Democrats, targets the party.

Oklahoma City police say they are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

