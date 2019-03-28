LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say a double shooting has left one man dead and another hospitalized.
Police say responding officers found both victims with multiple gunshot wounds near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway Wednesday night.
Lt. Ray Spencer said witnesses said they saw a man driving away from the scene in a white car.
No immediate arrest was made and no additional information was available on circumstances of the incident.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.