Police in San Francisco are looking for a man who was caught on video repeatedly kicking an elderly anti-abortion protester outside a Planned Parenthood clinic.

The 23-second video, which went viral Wednesday after it was tweeted out by Donald Trump Jr., showed a black-clad bicyclist trying to steal an 85-year-old man’s banner during a pro-life demonstration on the 1600 block of Valencia Street.

In the video, the victim tries to retrieve the banner by lodging a stick into the spokes of the suspect’s bike. The suspect then uses the bike to push the victim to the ground and says, “Stay on the ground, old man, unless you want to get hurt,” according to the video.

The attacker then kicks the man three times before the video cuts out.

“The victim is an 85-year-old male and the suspect approached him and attempted to steal the victim’s banner,” said Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco Police Department spokesman, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. “The victim was using the banner for a planned protest. The victim attempted to stop the suspect from taking the banner. That’s when the suspect assaulted the victim.”

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, police said.

Police said they are investigating the video and searching for a suspect.

The victim, who gave only the name Ron to local media, said he was protesting as a member of the pro-life advocacy group 40 Days for Life, which holds silent prayer demonstrations outside of Planned Parenthoods across the country.

The San Francisco 40 Days for Life team told a local NBC affiliate that the same man previously attacked them last week, destroying their display items and assaulting two men, including Ron.

“While the 800,000 volunteers who participate in our peaceful prayer vigils around the world sign a statement of peace and have always been law-abiding, violence from abortion supporters has increased,” 40 Days for Life President and CEO Shawn Carney said in a statement to LifeNews.com, which first reported the attack. “The gentleman who was attacked will not be deterred nor will other volunteers be deterred from peacefully being a voice for the unborn as many in America advocate for late-term abortion and infanticide. The pro-life movement uses science, medical alternatives, and compassion to change hearts on this crucial issue. Planned Parenthood supporters have resorted to intimidation, insults, and violence. They have a long history of not granting dignity to the unborn, that now apparently applies to 85-year-old volunteers as well.”

