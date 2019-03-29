PHOENIX (AP) - A man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for serving as a driver in a 2009 attack in Phoenix on an interracial couple in which a woman was killed.

Aaron Schmidt had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and murder charges in the shooting that killed Kelly Ann Jaeger.

Schmidt’s friend, neo-Nazi Travis Ricci, is serving a life sentence for his convictions in firing shotgun blasts at Jaeger and her boyfriend.

Prosecutors say Ricci yelling racial slurs at Jaeger’s boyfriend, who is black, and harassing him about dating a white woman.

Authorities say Ricci intended to shoot her boyfriend but struck Jaeger.

Schmidt was already serving a prison sentence for an earlier conviction in the case.

He was sentenced Thursday on his other convictions.

He has already served eight years.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.