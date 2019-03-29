ZACHARY, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff says three men have been arrested in the killing of a 73-year-old woman who was found inside her home.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux told news outlets Friday that brothers 25-year-old Courtland Curtis and 24-year-old Adrian Curtis were arrested along with 22-year-old Donevan Brown in the slaying of Frances Jane Schultz.

Gautreaux says the home invasion in Zachary wasn’t random. He says Adrian Curtis had worked for Schultz’s husband baling hay.

Art Schultz says he came home from a funeral last week and found his wife bound and suffering from injuries.

The sheriff says investigators believe the men shot and killed Schultz with guns they had stolen from the couple.

The men were booked on charges including first-degree murder. It’s unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.

