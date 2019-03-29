MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Officials say four of five family members killed in a suburban Philadelphia apartment earlier this year were suffocated, and the fifth was strangled.

It’s the latest development since authorities charged a mother and her adult daughter with killing their close family members in February.

The Bucks County coroner’s office said Friday that 9-year-old twins Imani and Erika Allen, 13-year-old Damon Decree Jr. and 25-year-old Naa’Irah Smith died by asphyxiation. Jamilla Campbell, 42, was strangled.

The deaths were ruled to be homicides.

Police say 46-year-old Shana Decree and her daughter, 19-year-old Dominique Decree, each face five counts of homicide and one count each of conspiracy.

Authorities haven’t released a motive in the slayings. Prosecutors say the investigation is continuing.

The Decrees’ attorneys declined comment.

