President Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone will “definitely” receive a White House pardon if convicted of charges brought as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 race, a witness in the probe said Thursday.

Radio host and comedian Randy Credico made the prediction during a television interview billed as his first since being referenced in the federal indictment charging Mr. Stone, Mr. Trump’s former election campaign adviser, with seven counts of obstruction, perjury and witness tampering.

“He’ll get a pardon,” he said about Mr. Stone. “He’ll definitely get a pardon.”

“You know, he’s been loyal to this president for 37 years. I know the president is not loyal; doesn’t reciprocate loyalty. But in this case, you know, he really doesn’t want Roger Stone yapping out there,” Mr. Credico, 64, told MSNBC host Ari Melber.

Mr. Credico’s prediction came at the end of a nearly 20-minute long interview in which he recalled appearing before investigators “six or seven times” during the course of Mr. Mueller’s recently completed probe into Russian interference in 2016 race and related matters.

Mr. Stone, 66, is among more than 30 people charged as a result of the special counsel’s investigation. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges but is barred from discussing the case under a gag order imposed by his presiding judge.

Federal prosecutors allege Mr. Stone interfered with a congressional investigation into the 2016 race by lying about his conversations involving WikiLeaks, the website that published stolen material during the election damaging to Mr. Trump’s opponent, former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Stone told members of the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 that Mr. Credico acted as a conduit between himself and WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange. Mr. Credico has denied acting as their so-called “back channel,” and prosecutors claim Mr. Stone hid from lawmakers conversations he had about WikiLeaks with conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi.

Mr. Stone told The Washington Times weeks after his arrest in January that he had not contacted the president seeking a pardon. His trial is currently slated to begin November 5.

