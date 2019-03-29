OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma zookeeper accused of trying to arrange the killing of a critic who ran an animal sanctuary talked about using a public stop on his gubernatorial campaign to create an alibi.

That’s according to a 47-minute recording played for jurors Thursday in the murder-for-hire trial of Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Also known as “Joe Exotic,” the zookeeper ran as a Libertarian for governor last year.

Prosecutors accuse him of trying to arrange the killing of Carole Baskin, who had criticized Maldonado-Passage’s treatment of animals. Baskin was not harmed.

Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage offered $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin, and the conversation was recorded. Maldonado-Passage’s attorneys say their client wasn’t being serious.

The Oklahoman reports jurors could begin deliberating Monday. Maldonado-Passage faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.