The New Jersey state director of the largest communications labor union in the country is walking back a tweet she sent this week wishing a “horrible death” on U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“I hope she dies a horrible horrible death,” Hetty Rosenstein, state director of the Communications Workers of America, wrote Wednesday, the New Jersey Globe reported.

Ms. Rosenstein’s tweet was referring to the Trump administration’s since-withdrawn proposal to cut $18 million from Special Olympics funding. President Trump announced Thursday that the proposal had been withdrawn after Ms. DeVos‘ support for the cuts sparked national outrage.

Ms. Rosenstein, who has since set her Twitter account to private, issued an apology Thursday saying the initial news of the cuts caused her to act “carelessly.”

“I don’t know the last time I heard such horrible news or felt such despair,” she said, NJ.com reported. “I had just posted that I couldn’t sleep. And so I said something out of that despair that I regret. I should not have said it.

“I am a leader and I should have mustered something to help to inspire others to continue to fight for justice and to fight the power and privilege and immorality of the politics of DeVos. Instead I carelessly gave in to my own pain,” she said. “Every day, each and every minute of my life, I will continue to fight for justice, equality and peace and I will do better in my constructive resistance to evil and injustice in the future.”

