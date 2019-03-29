SEATTLE (AP) - A man accused of randomly shooting at cars and a public bus in Seattle, leaving two people dead and two injured, is due to make his initial court appearance.

Tad Michael Norman was scheduled to appear in King County Superior Court after being arrested for investigation of homicide, assault and robbery. Police say he shot and injured a schoolteacher driving in a northeast Seattle neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, then fired into a King County Metro bus, wounding the driver.

The bus driver has been hailed as a hero after he managed to turn the bus around and get his passengers to safety. Police say Norman then shot and killed another driver - identified as 76-year-old Robert M. Hassan - and fled in Hassan’s car, crashing head-on into another vehicle. That vehicle’s driver, 75-year-old Richard T. Lee, was killed.

