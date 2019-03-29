CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man charged with driving over a curb, killing a toddler in a stroller and fleeing the scene has died of an apparent drug overdose at a county jail in Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Satwinder Singh was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday and died Thursday at a hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation shows Singh died of a possible overdose from “an unknown substance.”

Singh was indicted in January on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash. Authorities say he fatally struck 2-year-old Dameon Turner Jr. as his parents pushed him in a stroller on a Cincinnati sidewalk in late December.

A prosecutor said Singh was under the influence of fentanyl and cocaine when he killed Dameon.

