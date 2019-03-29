PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A suspect is in custody after the fatal shooting of a man in Portland, Oregon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday in a rural part of the city.

KOIN reports that deputies said a man was suffering from life-threatening injuries when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody by Portland police.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.