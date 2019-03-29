MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police are investigating an apparent homicide near the Marquette University campus in downtown Milwaukee.
Marquette and Milwaukee police officers responded to the scene near Redeemer Lutheran Church about 9:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities say the victim is a man, 45 years old, who suffered a head injury.
Police are seeking a suspect.
