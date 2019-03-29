By - Associated Press - Friday, March 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police are investigating an apparent homicide near the Marquette University campus in downtown Milwaukee.

Marquette and Milwaukee police officers responded to the scene near Redeemer Lutheran Church about 9:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities say the victim is a man, 45 years old, who suffered a head injury.

Police are seeking a suspect.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide