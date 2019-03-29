By - Associated Press - Updated: 10:31 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A mayoral candidate in Georgia is apologizing for attending an event that barred reporters unless they were African-American.

Savannah city councilman Van Johnson told reporters Friday: “I know in this case I did offend. And today I apologize for my actions.”

Johnson is among three black candidates who have announced campaigns this fall to challenge Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, who is white.

A meeting at a church Wednesday sought to unite Savannah’s black community behind a single candidate. Signs at the door said “Black Press Only!” and white reporters were denied entry.

Johnson spoke during the event and later told reporters prohibited from attending: “It’s not my meeting.”

Johnson said Friday if the meeting “excluded other folks … I would be one of the first ones to be outraged.”

