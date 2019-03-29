The White House on Friday continued to warn Russia against bolstering Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying it considers interference by outside powers a “direct threat” to peace in the Western Hemisphere.

President Trump recently told Russia to “get out” of Venezuela. He was responding to reports that President Vladimir Putin’s government, a Maduro ally, moved troops into the South American country.

National Security Adviser John R. Bolton reiterated those concerns in a Friday statement, as the administration ratchets up diplomatic and financial pressure on Mr. Maduro and insists that “all options” are on the table in nudging him aside.

“We strongly caution actors external to the Western Hemisphere against deploying military assets to Venezuela, or elsewhere in the Hemisphere, with the intent of establishing or expanding military operations,” Mr. Bolton said. “We will consider such provocative actions as a direct threat to international peace and security in the region.”

Mr. Bolton said Mr. Maduro will use Russian might to make things worse in his country.

The U.S. and more than 50 nations have recognized Juan Guaido, the National Assembly leader, as the interim president of Venezuela. They say Mr. Maduro is illegitimate and has led the country into a debilitating humanitarian and economic crisis.

Russia’s decision to wade into the situation is viewed as a key test for Mr. Trump, just days after Attorney General William P. Barr issued a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that concluded there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian meddlers in the 2016 election.

Mr. Trump says the investigation was a sham, though he’s also raised eyebrows with statements that appear to side with Mr. Putin over U.S. intelligence.

The president says there is nothing wrong with trying to improve U.S.-Russia relations, though he’s talking tough on Venezuela.

“Russia needs to get out,” he said Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.