MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester.

The attorney general and Manchester police chief said early Sunday morning that the deceased’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.

An autopsy is expected to be performed later Sunday.

Authorities say there is no evidence that there is a threat to the general public.

They expect to release more information when it becomes available.

