As special counsel Robert Mueller finalizes his report and House Democrats dig into his past, President Trump on Sunday fumed he’s the victim of “presidential harassment” and that two years of probes have only found wrongdoing by others.

Mr. Trump alluded to his belief that Democrats leveraged people within the Justice Department to skirt the law in probing his campaign.

And he accused his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, of fabricating damaging stories about him to “reduce his prison time.”

“I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal & should never have been allowed to start — And only because I won the Election! Despite this, great success!” he said in a series of Twitter posts.

Mr. Trump spent much of last week in Vietnam trying to negotiate a denuclearization deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

It didn’t work out, and Mr. Cohen offered potentially damaging testimony on Capitol Hill while the president was away.

Mr. Trump fumed at the people probing every aspect of his life shortly after Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, said Sunday his judiciary panel planned to request documents from 60 people close to Mr. Trump’s inner circle, including Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allan Weisselberg.

