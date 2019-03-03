White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said he’s not worried about President Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, having access to the nation’s top secrets amid reports the president ignored red flags and ordered up a high-level security clearance for his son-in-law.

“I don’t have any concerns. I deal with Jared all the time on the Middle East peace process and a number of other issues. I trust him,” Mr. Bolton told Fox News Sunday.

Mr. Trump directed his then-chief of staff, John Kelly, to grant a high-level clearance to Mr. Kushner, a senior presidential adviser, in May despite concerns among intelligence officials about his web of business interests and contacts with foreign officials, the New York Times reported last week.

The reports refuted Mr. Trump’s own statements, made in January, that he had no part in Mr. Kushner’s security clearance process, enraging House Democrats who are investigating how the White House grants the clearances.

“You do not think he is a security risk?” Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Sunday.

“I do not,” Mr. Bolton said.

Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat and vice chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, said he still has concerns.

While Mr. Trump has the right to grant security clearances, the senator said the president’s reported decision to direct one to his son-in-law over the advice of top officials “bothers me a great deal.”

“This president has consistently been willing to override the advice of the intelligence community,” Mr. Warner told CNN’s State of the Union. “This president seems to choose the word of dictators over the words of our intelligence community.”

Mr. Warner said he’s particularly galled by Mr. Trump’s push to grant clearances within his inner circle, while threatening to strip clearances from his biggest critics, such as former CIA Director John Brennan.

“Security clearances have not usually been used as political footballs,” Mr. Warner said.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Friday said he has worked in good faith to procure information about White House security clearances since January.

In light of new reports, Mr. Cummings set a Monday deadline for the White House to release documents and schedule interviews with witnesses involved in the process.

Mr. Bolton said he would have a “lot to say” about Congress’ requests for sweeping information if he were a private citizen, but he will defer to White House counsel and Department of Justice on how the requests are handled.

