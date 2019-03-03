House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy contradicted President Trump on Sunday by saying he thinks North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un knew what happened to Otto Warmbier, the U.S. student who died shortly after his release from detention in the Asian country.

“I think Kim knew what happened, which was wrong.” Mr. McCarthy said. “That’s why when we passed sanctions, we named it after Otto Warmbier.”

Mr. Trump caused an uproar by saying that he believed the North Korean dictator’s assertion in Vietnam that he “felt badly” the Ohio college student’s treatment, but didn’t know anything about it at the time.

Otto Warmer suffered brain injuries during his imprisonment for an alleged minor offense in North Korea.

Mr. Trump’s comments drew a rebuke from Otto’s parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier.

“Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that,” they said.

Mr. McCarthy on Sunday said Mr. Trump did clarify himself on Twitter.

The president argued he’d been misinterpreted, adding: “Of course I hold North Korea responsible for Otto’s mistreatment and death.”

ABC host George Stephanopoulos noted the president referred to North Korea, but not Mr. Kim, in his tweets.

“Well, I think Kim knew,” Mr. McCarthy said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.