ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the vandalism of dozens of headstones in a western North Carolina cemetery.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that it is seeking to identify a woman caught on surveillance video near the Lone Oak cemetery in Robbinsville.

The sheriff’s office says about 60 headstones were overturned.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Surveillance video appears to show the woman overturning headstones as she walks the cemetery and an adjacent church with her two dogs.

