By - Associated Press - Saturday, March 30, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has denied a request by TV actress Allison Mack for more time to negotiate a plea deal in the sex-trafficking case against an upstate New York self-help group.

Lawyers for Mack had asked federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis to delay a trial that’s set to begin next month.

Mack is best known for her role playing a young Superman’s close friend in the CW network series “Smallville.” Prosecutors have accused her of recruiting sex slaves for Keith Raniere and his cult-like organization called NXIVM.

Raniere has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges. Two members of his inner circle have pleaded guilty, while Mack and two other co-defendants are seeking separate trials.

There was no immediate response to a message on Saturday seeking comment from one of Mack’s lawyers.

