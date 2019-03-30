BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in New Hampshire say they have determined that a man who was found dead in Bristol was the victim of a homicide, and police are investigating the death.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says an autopsy was conducted on 52-year-old Steven E. Hall and determined that Hall’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hall was found deceased in Bristol on Friday.

MacDonald and other officials say Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined the manner of Hall’s death was homicide. He says the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.