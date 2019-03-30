The Rolling Stones announced Saturday that the band has postponed its upcoming North American tour on the recommendation of doctors treating singer Mick Jagger for an unspecified condition.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” the Stones said in a statement. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this,” Mr. Jagger, 75, said on Twitter. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The Stones had scheduled 16 dates in the U.S. followed by a show near Toronto, Ontario, as part of the band’s “No Filter” tour slated to begin in three weeks on April 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, including a slot at the annual New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2. It was to mark the band’s first proper American tour in roughly four years.

Existing tickets will be valid at rescheduled dates to be announced shortly, the group said. Jazz Fest organizers said new details for the May 2 date of the two-week long event will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.